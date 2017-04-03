Anthony Lynn admits the Chargers need 'a young quarterback on campus'

Philip Rivers can’t play forever, which means the Chargers are in need of a future franchise quarterback. In December, Rivers will turn 36, so his playing days are likely limited. Not every quarterback is Tom Brady, after all.

Last week at the NFL owners meetings, new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn admitted that the team needs to acquire a young quarterback.

“I think we do have to get a young quarterback on campus. We have to start developing someone because we have two veteran quarterbacks,” Lynn said, per the Los Angeles Times. “Both of them are long in the tooth. I think they have some good years left in them — don’t get me wrong. But, you have to start thinking about down the line too.”

That “both” is referring to Rivers and backup quarterback Kellen Clemens, who will turn 34 in June. Clemens, of course, isn’t regarded as a starting-caliber quarterback, having spent the majority of his career as a backup. So, put another way, the Chargers need Rivers to stay healthy and productive if they have any chance of snapping their three-year playoff drought this upcoming season.

That’s exactly what Rivers has done over the course of his entire career. Since becoming the Chargers’ starter in 2006, he hasn’t missed a start, meaning he’s started 176 games in a row. Even in recent years, Rivers has played at a high level. This past season, he threw 33 touchdowns, though he did lead the league in picks with 21.

“Philip is the type of guy I feel like we’ll eventually have to run off. I don’t think he’s going to ever retire,” Lynn said. “He’s the ultimate competitor. That’s how you like him. Guys who talk about playing one or two more years, those aren’t the type of guys I want to coach. I want to coach the ones who want to play forever.”

If this all sounds familiar, it’s probably because you read Ryan Wilson’s mock draft from almost two weeks ago. In that mock, Wilson predicted that the Chargers would take Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft:

Philip Rivers has shown no signs of slowing but he’s 35 and (presumably) has no plans to play forever. At the combine in February, general manager Tom Telesco didn’t rule out drafting a quarterback and in Watson the Chargers would get a player who would benefit from a season or two on the bench while he grew into the position. If it sounds familiar it should; Rivers, a first-round pick back in 2004, sat behind Drew Brees for two years before finally graduating to the starting job.

On the other hand, if the Chargers feel like they’re ready to compete for a playoff spot immediately, they could opt to take a player who can contribute this year while snagging a developmental quarterback prospect in the later rounds. As Pro Football Talk pointed out, the Chargers have worked out Pat Mahomes, Joshua Dobbs, and DeShone Kizer.

The Chargers already have good, young talent on their roster in tight end Hunter Henry and pass rusher Joey Bosa, and they were hit with a massive dose of bad luck last year in terms of injuries and blown leads, so it’s not crazy to suggest they could play football into January if the breaks finally go their way -- especially if they hit on an impact player in the draft.