Antonio Brown says his reputation shouldn't be called into question

Ever since he live-streamed a portion of the Steelers' postgame celebration after their divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Antonio Brown's alleged faults in the locker room have been a constant source of speculation. There have been reports that coaches and teammates are not a fan of his "antics," reports that he pouted after the Steelers scored a touchdown, and reports that there is a feeling that he only cares about his stats.

Brown does not think these questions are fair to him.

"I don't think my reputation or how I relate to guys in the locker room or my play on the field ever should have been a question," Brown said in a television appearance. "We're talking about a championship game that people don't get a chance to experience over the course of our career. To say I wasn't running the right route or to say that I was mad about us scoring a touchdown, that's just disheartening."

There is a school of thought that these Brown-related leaks are part of an effort to build leverage in upcoming contract negotiations so that the Steelers can get away with paying one of the best receivers in football less than what he's worth, but both Brown and Steelers president Art Rooney II stated this week that they hope he remains with the team for the rest of his career.