Antonio Brown writes $100K check to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

On the football field, Antonio Brown is a mean, mean man. He leaves cornerbacks in his dust as he repeatedly gets himself open for Ben Roethlisberger to find him for completed passes. He embarrasses corners so often that he recently set a record for most catches in a four-year period.

Off the field, Brown is apparently much nicer -- and much more charitable. This week, Brown made a $100,000 donation to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He posted a picture of the check to his Snapchat account.

Snapchat

Brown told reporters in Pittsburgh on Wednesday that he "just wanted to give back" during the Christmas season, per ESPN.com.

"Some kids are less fortunate by their health and their situation," Brown said."I usually take [my kids] to the children's hospital to show them how blessed they are and to let them know not everyone is as fortunate. ... Spreading my love and extending my hand is what life's all about."

Well said.