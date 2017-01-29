Antonio Brown's 'antics' are reportedly 'wearing thin' in Pittsburgh

One of the biggest stories in the lead-up to last week's AFC title game was the Facebook Live video streamed from the Steelers' locker room by receiver Antonio Brown the week before. Brown taped the postgame festivities in the locker room following the Steelers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and caught live on camera, among other things, coach Mike Tomlin referring to the Patriots as "a--h----."

It's doubtful that the video or the questions asked about it impacted the actual game in any way, but it was certainly a story line throughout the week. Apparently, some people within the Steelers organization are getting a little fed up with Brown doing things like this or dancing after touchdowns and drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Brown's antics are wearing thin on some of his teammates and certainly his coaches. He has one year left on his contract and they promised him this would be the year they negotiate an extension for him. What will he want and what will they be willing to pay? Brown has them over one large barrel. While Brown may ruffle some feelings, he never let it affect his play and he remains one of the hardest workers on the team -- and has not missed a game to injury the past four seasons, except for the concussion sustained in the 2015 postseason. Without Brown, the Steelers really have no receivers they can count on. And drafting even a good one guarantees nothing. Nope, it would appear they have to swallow hard, sign him and hope he continues to perform as one of the NFL's best receivers as he turns 29, and that his antics are limited to those they can live with.

The important part of that excerpt is highlighted in bold.

Whatever else Brown does, he is arguably the best receiver in all of football and he has not let anything he's done on or off the field affect his play. Really, that's all that should matter. Who really cares if a guy dances after he scores, if he scores 10-plus times a year? Was the Facebook Live video pretty silly? Yeah, of course. But anyone arguing that it had an actual impact on anything has very little proof to support that stance.

And if dancing and video-taping are really what qualify as "antics" these days, well, that doesn't seem like a very high bar.