Antonio Brown's birthday celebration feautures $350K Rolls Royce in restaurant
Brown, entering his eighth season, remains one of the league's best receivers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown turned 29 on Monday, and the NFL twitter account honored him with his top 10 plays from last season:
And on Monday night, one of the NFL's best receivers kept the party going at Miami's Cipriani restaurant. But instead of highlight videos, the celebration, according to TMZ.com, included famous friends, a $20,000 painting of Muhammad Ali and, naturally, a $350,000 Rolls Royce inside the eating establishment.
Not surprisingly, business is still boomin', according to Brown.
