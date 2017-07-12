Antonio Brown's birthday celebration feautures $350K Rolls Royce in restaurant

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown turned 29 on Monday, and the NFL twitter account honored him with his top 10 plays from last season:

.@AB84 turns 29 today!



The Top 10 Plays from his 2016 season! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GgRusCN5hB — NFL (@NFL) July 10, 2017

And on Monday night, one of the NFL's best receivers kept the party going at Miami's Cipriani restaurant. But instead of highlight videos, the celebration, according to TMZ.com, included famous friends, a $20,000 painting of Muhammad Ali and, naturally, a $350,000 Rolls Royce inside the eating establishment.

Happy Birthdays to my fam @AB84 tell them shhh everything top secret even bigger things ahead #Staywoke pic.twitter.com/c3G1zeRJs8 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 11, 2017

Not surprisingly, business is still boomin', according to Brown.