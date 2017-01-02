Aqib Talib says he told Michael Crabtree he'd 'snatch' gold necklace, which he did

One dude you don't really ever want to fight with is Aqib Talib. He's not afraid to get aggressive on the football field, having been routinely involved in physical situations with other players.

We saw another case of it on Sunday, when Talib decided to rip off the gold chain Michael Crabtree was wearing around his neck.

Following a play, the Broncos cornerback walked over to the Raiders receiver, yanked the chain and ripped it off.

Afterwards he was spotted chuckling on the bench and referencing the yank of the chain.

Turns out that Talib had been plotting to take the chain for a while now, telling reporters after the game he let Crabtree know if he wore the chain on the field he would "snatch" it from him.

Aqib Talib: "I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I'm gonna snatched it off him." #Broncospic.twitter.com/D0b7onr5ho — Ryan Greene (@RGreene5280) January 2, 2017

It's not a very sportsmanlike thing to grab someone else's jewelry, even if wearing a lot of jewelry on the field is a bit gaudy.

On the other hand, Talib did basically take a grown man's lunch in front of the entire cafeteria. Maybe he's just getting warmed up for an offseason of trying to find Harry Douglas in the streets of Atlanta.