Arian Foster explains how he would take down a wolf with his bare hands
The former NFL running back says he might go camping
Arian Foster retired in October, at 30, and now for the former NFL running back is looking for ways to keep busy with his newfound free time.
On Sunday afternoon, Foster tweeted that he wants to go camping but wildlife “scares the s--t outta me.” Undeterred, he then made the case for why he could take down a wolf, presumably should he ever encounter one in the wild.
Who knows if Foster is at all serious, or just riling up his Twitter audience. Either way, he continued to make his case:
wolves don't scare me like that cuz in my neighborhood was a bunch of loose enraged pits. if he alone i think i can get him.— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
Wolves typically travel in packs, but Foster has an answer for that!
none of them have thumbs. https://t.co/zoyE5MhGWH— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
thumbs means i can grab him .he can't grab me. all he has is a mouth. grab his neck he can't bite. https://t.co/5s61cihKVb— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
"what about his teeth? and claws?" this ain't a video game. one hit and i'm done. it's a fight.— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
There’s also the element of “This wolf doesn’t know what he’s getting into.”
Oh, and wolves can’t read, either:
i've studied the wolf. he can't read. i know his weaknesses. plus the thumb thing.— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
bro you think a wolf knows where my artery is? all the sudden i'm fighting a wolf that knows biology? https://t.co/0rKRorDSaw— Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017
Again, we can only assume that Foster is having fun, but even if he isn’t, this has been a thoroughly entertaining break from watching NFL hopefuls run around in shorts and t-shirts all day.
In conclusion, Foster writes, “If [the wolf] bites me, his main weapon is immobilized. Then [he] becomes vulnerable. This is why thumbs are so important.”
Also important: The right frame of mind.
“Y’all will never kill a wolf with this kind of attitude,” Foster tweets. “He’s already defeated you off of reputation. Not me. F--- him.”
We think we found a new combine drill.
