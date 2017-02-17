Atlanta brewery loses Super Bowl bet, makes 'deflating,' 'soul-crushing' Pats beer
Sweetwater Brewery had to make a handful of Boston beers for the Falcons loss
Going into Super Bowl LI, on the heels of an Atlanta-area gas station banning the sale of Sam Adams beer, a pair of breweries decided to make a wager. If the Falcons won, Samuel Adams Brewery would have to make a “Dirty Bird” beer. If the Patriots won, Sweetwater Brewing out of Atlanta would have to make a Patriots pale ale.
It sure looked like the Dirty Bird was going to flock to shelves before the Falcons decided to cough up a 25-point lead. It was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and it netted Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, a record.
The guys at Sweetwater aren’t ones to welch on a bet, so they created the Patriots pale ale and gave it plenty of character.
Described as a “soul crushing pale ale,” the “Patriot SB 51 Extra Pale Ale” will “leave you feeling deflated.”
The brewery added that “no G.O.A.T. [was] harmed in the making of this beer” -- an homage to Tom Brady being the greatest quarterback of all time -- but added that “we gave it our best shot!”
And just for fun, the brewery threw a #rogerthat on the can for a little shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Brady style.
Unfortunately, if you want one, the beers evaporated faster than Atlanta’s lead, so you’re out of luck.
