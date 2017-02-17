Atlanta brewery loses Super Bowl bet, makes 'deflating,' 'soul-crushing' Pats beer

Sweetwater Brewery had to make a handful of Boston beers for the Falcons loss

Going into Super Bowl LI, on the heels of an Atlanta-area gas station banning the sale of Sam Adams beer, a pair of breweries decided to make a wager. If the Falcons won, Samuel Adams Brewery would have to make a “Dirty Bird” beer. If the Patriots won, Sweetwater Brewing out of Atlanta would have to make a Patriots pale ale.

It sure looked like the Dirty Bird was going to flock to shelves before the Falcons decided to cough up a 25-point lead. It was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and it netted Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, a record.

The guys at Sweetwater aren’t ones to welch on a bet, so they created the Patriots pale ale and gave it plenty of character.

Described as a “soul crushing pale ale,” the “Patriot SB 51 Extra Pale Ale” will “leave you feeling deflated.”

The brewery added that “no G.O.A.T. [was] harmed in the making of this beer” -- an homage to Tom Brady being the greatest quarterback of all time -- but added that “we gave it our best shot!”

And just for fun, the brewery threw a #rogerthat on the can for a little shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Brady style. 

Unfortunately, if you want one, the beers evaporated faster than Atlanta’s lead, so you’re out of luck. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

