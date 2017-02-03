Atlanta mayor signs order allowing bars to stay open late after 2017 Super Bowl

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones might be the most popular people in Atlanta right now, but they have some competition. The city's mayor, Kasim Reed, just did something that should sit well with pretty much every Falcons fan who didn't make the trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Reed signed an executive order allowing bars to stay open until 2:30 a.m. They normally close at midnight Sunday night/Monday morning.

Did I just hear that @KasimReed has signed an order to let bars stay open till 2:30am Sunday night!!!!! Rise up and turn up and drink up!!! — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) February 3, 2017 I did. #RiseUphttps://t.co/XcRWwUX6hJ — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) February 3, 2017

And here's the order itself, via Eater Atlanta:

"Whereas, the Mayor, in celebration of the Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship win; and in recognition of the desire of the citizens of and visitors to the City of Atlanta to celebrate the Falcons participation in Super Bowl LI, hereby suspends enforcement of the current allowable hours of operation at certain locations licensed for the sale of alcohol for on premises consumption on Super Bowl Sunday so as to accommodate the festive nature of this day."

So, regardless if they beat or lose to the Patriots on Sunday, expect the city of Atlanta to be a drunk city Sunday night, which might not be the best for businesses that need their employees to show up to work Monday morning. The solution, of course, is obvious: The day after the Super Bowl should always be a national holiday.

Finally, something we can all agree on.