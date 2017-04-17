Barack Obama to attend funeral of legendary Steelers owner Dan Rooney

Former President Barack Obama will attend Dan Rooney's funeral on Tuesday but is not expected to speak at the service, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which cited Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis.

Rooney, the legendary Steelers owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12. When Rooney died last week at 84, Obama released a statement calling Rooney "a great friend of mine."

"Dan Rooney was a great friend of mine, but more importantly, he was a great friend to the people of Pittsburgh, a model citizen, and someone who represented the United States with dignity and grace on the world stage. I knew he'd do a wonderful job when I named him as our United States Ambassador to Ireland, but naturally, he surpassed my high expectations, and I know the people of Ireland thank fondly of him today," Obama said, via CBS Pittsburgh. "Michelle and I offer our condolences to the Rooney family, some of the most gracious and thoughtful people we know -- even as we celebrate the life of Dan Rooney; a championship-caliber good man."

When Rooney resigned in 2012, he reflected upon his time as ambassador.

"I have had a lifelong commitment to advancing the relationship between the American and Irish people and building peace on this beautiful island, but came unexpectedly into politics and diplomacy," he wrote in the Post-Gazette. "It has been an honor and privilege to represent President Barack Obama and the United States of America as Ambassador to Ireland. President Obama charged me to protect and build the historic and deep friendship between our two countries. I am pleased to say this relationship, that is built on enduring family ties, a common heritage and shared values, is the strongest it has ever been. Ours is not a foreign relationship between two countries; our relationship is a shared kinship between two great peoples."

Before becoming ambassador, Rooney was known for his influential work with the Steelers and the NFL. He began working for the Steelers in the 1950s. In 1975, he became president of the franchise. From 1988-2003, he was the controlling owner. From 2003-17, he was the team's chairman.

The Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for vacant head coaching positions, was named after him. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

After Rooney died, those who knew him reflected on his life. You can see some of their tributes here.