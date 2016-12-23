Barry Switzer has a fantastic story of a prank involving President-elect Trump

Former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer always seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about things. There's never been better proof than Switzer's fake meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Switzer was spotted at Trump Tower a few weeks ago, about the same time Trump was taking meetings with various potential cabinet members (as well as interested social parties like Jim Brown and Ray Lewis), and he told reporters he was interviewing for a position as the "Secretary of Offense." Many outlets ran with the story.

The ex-football coach also tweeted about it.

Had great interview with @realDonaldTrump being his Secretary of Offense! He plans to run the ball! Said I'm his guy! pic.twitter.com/F2g1jNxJGD — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) December 7, 2016

Now, Switzer apparently has known Trump for a long time. But he wasn't actually visiting the President-elect, nor was he was he interviewing for a non-existent cabinet position.

From Politico:

Media widely reported Trump met with Barry Switzer, the former University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach who has known Trump for decades. But Switzer said he was shopping with his wife and daughter on Fifth Avenue and decided to walk into the Trump Tower lobby after seeing the Naked Cowboy. He had no meeting scheduled. Instead, Switzer was, he later told Politico, just buying a coffee and pulling a prank on everyone who was there breathlessly waiting to see who walked through the golden doors. All the media people said, 'Coach what are you doing here,'" Switzer said in an interview. "I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else." Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs.

And as you might expect, Switzer took great joy in the whole thing, seeing headlines pop up all over the country about his never-actually-happened meeting with Trump about a never-actually-created position in the administration.

Switzer took so much joy that he was laughing his "ass off" and just "jerking people around."

"I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again," he said. "I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field." "Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off," he said, still laughing this week. "It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around."

Picture Switzer hanging out at his house with a lit cigar sitting in his mouth, feet kicked up, laughing constantly every time one of his buddies texts him about the interview.

Even if half of the stories are sort of halfway there in terms of being serious, it's beyond hilarious to see the enjoyment Switzer is getting out of the publicity and the prank he pulled on half of the people watching.