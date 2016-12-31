Bart Scott blasts Marcell Dareus for saying Rex Ryan's defense was too complicated

Less than two years after he was hired to get the Bills back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999, Rex Ryan was fired on Tuesday, and he departs Buffalo with a 15-16 record.

There were any number of reasons for the Bills moving on from Ryan, and one of them could have been the perception that his defense was too complex for some of the players. We know this because that's exactly what defensive lineman Marcell Dareus told ESPN's Josina Anderson, shortly after Ryan got his walking papers.

"It was just too much detail for a lot of guys, and I feel like for a lot of guys it was too much going on for them to check here and check there, if this happens and that happens," Dareus explained.

And maybe that explains some of the underachievement, but it's worth pointing out that Ryan's defenses with the Ravens, where he was defensive coordinator, and the Jets, where he was head coach, were annually among the best in the league. Which brings us to Bart Scott, analyst for CBS' "The NFL Today," and Ryan's former player in Baltimore and New York.

"That might sum the whole thing up -- because that's the guy that you gave $100 million," Scott said of Dareus during an appearance this week on CBS Sports Radio's The DA Show. "Instead of reading his playbook, he was too busy lighting up. Are you serous? First of all, I've been in this system my entire career. Eleven years, I've been in this system. As a defensive lineman, you only have like four (or five) fronts. Man, if you can't remember five fronts, I don't know what to tell you, bro. We can't put the playbook in crayon. ...

"I've had teammates that were special needs in high school and college," Scott continued. "I played with at least four teammates that were dyslexic and they picked it up. So Marcell Dareus needs to be re-evaluated. I don't know what his Wonderlic was, but for him to say that defense was complicated, I don't know."

It is peculiar that the Bills' defense struggled under Ryan. The unit ranks 24th this season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and that's where they finished in 2015. In 2014, the year before Ryan arrived? The defense finished second behind only the Seahawks.