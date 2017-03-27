Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall reportedly tasered, arrested outside bar in Iowa

Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall was tasered for resisting arrest and faces three misdemeanor charges after an alleged fight outside a college bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa, early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

Packers cornerback Makinton Darleant, a teammate of Hall’s at Northern Iowa, was also involved in the alleged incident, which took place outside an 18-and-over bar called Sharky’s Fun House.

Jeff Harrenstein, a captain with the Cedar Falls Police Department, told the Chicago Tribune that Hall was tasered by officers for resisting arrest, resisting having handcuffs placed on him and refusing to get into a squad car.

According to the police complaint pulled by the Chicago Sun-Times:

Cedar Falls (Iowa) police officers arrived at Sharky’s Funhouse, an 18-and-over bar, and found Hall “flailing his arms and yelling profanity at bar staff and patrons.” When he was removed by an officer, he refused to answer questions, yelled at officers and spat in their faces. Hall resisted as he was being placed in handcuffs, according to the report, and refused to get in the backseat of the squad car. A female officer Tasered Hall’s left leg to get him to cooperate.

Hall, a fourth-round pick of the Bears last year, played in eight games as a rookie and made one interception before injuring his ankle. He underwent surgery in January.

According to the Tribune, Hall faces charges of public intoxication, interference and disorderly conduct by fighting. He was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail at about 1 a.m. Sunday and posted bond at 5 a.m. Darleant was charged with misdemeanor interference.