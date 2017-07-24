Bears' Freeman saved fellow traveler's life with airport Heimlich maneuver

As a middle linebacker, Jerrell Freeman is often responsible for saving his defense from allowing big plays. Last weekend, Freeman saved a man from far graver consequences.

While eating barbecue in the Austin, Texas airport, Freeman noticed a fellow customer that appeared to be in distress. "Like he had forgotten something and was about to go running for it," he said, per the Chicago Tribune. "But then he went around the table and started to look a little frantic. I'm thinking, 'Man, this is odd. Maybe one of his kids walked off and he can't find his kid or something?'"

Another customer recognized that the man was choking, and attempted the Heimlich maneuver. She wasn't quite able to dislodge whatever was stuck in his throat, though, so Freeman sprang into action.

Heimlich attempt No. 1? "I grabbed him and tried to squeeze the life out of him," Freeman said. "You've got to push in and up. So I did that and he started throwing up what he was choking on. I asked him if he was all right and he shook his head like 'No!'" Heimlich attempt No. 2? "I grabbed him again and hit him again with it," Freeman added. "And when I put him down the second time, his eyes got big. He was like, 'Oh, my god! I think you just saved my life, man!' It was crazy."

Freeman posted a photo with the man on his Twitter account.

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

In case you're wondering why exactly Freeman's mother would be proud, it's not just for the usual reasons a parent would be proud of their son for saving someone's life. It's about how he did it -- applying a lesson she taught him. "I've never done the Heimlich before," Freeman said. "I don't think I've had any training or anything. My mom's a nurse and she had talked about it. So I just did what I heard you should do. I guess it worked."