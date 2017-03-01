Bears GM Ryan Pace: Keeping Jay Cutler is one option at quarterback

Don’t write your Jay Cutler eulogies yet, because according to Bears general manager Ryan Pace, the team might still choose to keep Cutler around for another season. At least that’s what Pace said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

When Pace was asked about Cutler’s future with the team, he described the situation as “fluid,” but also acknowledged that Cutler is an option that they’re still considering. Via the Chicago Tribune:

Q: On how he would like for Cutler’s status to be resolved

A: It’s fluid; a lot’s got to play out. I think, in general, the quarterback situation — and obviously that’s the hot topic, and it should be — there are a lot of scenarios right now, and there are a lot of different things that can happen. It’s fluid throughout this week and as we approach free agency and even after free agency. It’s our responsibility to have a plan in place — which we do — that’s flexible and adaptable as the landscape is changing and that’s kind of where we’re at. Q: On which of the quarterback options attract him A: I guess just the number of different options, whether it’s trades or free agents or draft or staying the course with what we have. There are a lot of different options, and, honestly, I just have to be flexible because there are some unpredictable things that can happen along the way. And we’ve kind of gone over every situation, and that’s where we’re at.

Still, despite those remarks, the most likely scenario sees the Bears moving on from Cutler. For one, Cutler will turn 34 in April and the Bears are still in rebuilding mode, which means an oft-injured, old quarterback doesn’t really make sense for them. Furthermore, the Bears can actually cut Cutler without losing a ton of money. And finally, they’re already reportedly trying to trade him. That alone seems to signal the end of the Cutler era.

Then again, with the Patriots reportedly pulling Jimmy Garoppolo off the market, the Bears appeared to have just lost one of their options. They do hold the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, but that just means they’re probably going to be in a position to take a player who’s better than any of the incoming rookie quarterbacks.

The point being, there’s still a very, very slim chance that Cutler hangs onto his job with the Bears for another season. After all, he’s still under contract and his contract is actually affordable. His scheduled 2017 cap hit ranks 19th among quarterbacks, according to Spotrac.

Say what you want about Cutler and his inconsistent history, but he’s still the best quarterback in Bears history and without a solid plan in place, the Bears could do way worse than him. Just look at their quarterback history before Cutler arrived.