Bears' Kyle Long says Bengals kept calling him 'Jake Long' during pre-draft visit

Like Jake Long, Kyle Long plays football. Like Jake Long, Kyle Long’s position is on the offensive line. And like Jake Long, Kyle Long’s last name is Long. They are not, however, the same person.

Someone should probably tell the Cincinnati Bengals, because according to Kyle Long, they called him “Jake Long the whole day” when he visited them before the 2013 NFL Draft.

I took my visit there they called me jake long the whole day so no I won't help them lol https://t.co/X7agQRYnFi — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 2, 2017 "No im kyle long, my brother had 2 sacks against you last year" - that's what I said to CIN unnamed coach — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 2, 2017 Lol make it clear I talk no trash on their d they r a tough bunch. I think upstairs has a name memory error https://t.co/nyb5wGIrT1 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 3, 2017

Whoops. Just to be clear, Kyle, the son of Howie Long and the brother of Chris Long, isn’t related to Jake -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2008. They just share the same name and passion for blocking 300-pound defenders.

Funnily enough, Long ended up getting picked (by the Bears) one spot before the Bengals were on the clock in the first round. So, the Bengals didn’t even get the chance to draft him. They ended up with Tyler Eifert, though, so I doubt they mind.

The Bears’ decision to make Long their first-round pick paid off. He’s been to three Pro Bowls in four years, though he’s currently dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries.