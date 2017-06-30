Bears' offseason acquisitions hope to prove themselves during first year in Chicago

After a 3-13 season in 2016, there shouldn't really be anywhere to go but up for the Chicago Bears. After a questionable trade that landed them Mitchell Trubisky in the draft, however, the Bears may be destined for another rebuilding year. With that being said, there are no rebuilding years for players, and Prince Amukamara and Victor Cruz both realize as much. Cruz has been plagued by injuries, whereas Amukamara had a down year with the Jaguars after five solid seasons with the Giants. It's Amukamara's second team in two years.

For Cruz, it's all about proving himself. "Even after a Super Bowl or after an injury-riddled two years, I always feel like I have something to prove," he said at his annual Pro Camps football and skills exhibition challenge. "I'll always strap up my laces and helmet and have something to prove, because [NFL players] do." Cruz missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons with various injuries, including a torn patella tendon, and he had 39 catches for 586 yards in 15 games in 2016. He has no interest in using his injury as a crutch.

"You're only as good as your last catch, your last game, your last year of production," he said. "That is what you're marketed as. That is what they categorize you as, whatever your last showing is on the field."

Amukamara, on the other hand, wasn't dealing with injuries, but simply had a down year. After five solid years on the Giants, Amukamara joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting up an unimpressive season. With only six passes defended and no interceptions, Amukamara knows the implication that joining a second team in two years carries. "I don't want to start bouncing around teams," he said to Chris Emma at 670 The Score. "I want to find a home somewhere soon, what I did in New York. I'm trying to give this team everything I've got. Every one-year deal is a prove-it deal for the player. That's just my mindset this year."

The Bears added Amukamara to a secondary that was seventh in the league in passing yards allowed last season. GM Ryan Pace believes that, despite his lack of interceptions, Amukamara's tape speaks for itself. "Sometimes, there is a lot of hidden production from him because he has his guy covered and they just don't throw at him," he said of Amukamara. Pace also added Marcus Cooper in free agency and Eddie Jackson through the draft, clearly hoping that the secondary can become a key part of the Bears' defense.

Chicago has the potential to be a steady team in 2017. Not world-beaters, perhaps, but they're undoubtedly capable of more than three wins. Despite losing Alshon Jeffrey, they have to believe in their new quarterback, whether Trubisky or free agent acquisition Mike Glennon starts. With Cruz and Amukamara looking to prove something, perhaps they can do so by providing leadership for a young Bears' team that hasn't won much. Both players have experience with winning on the Giants (Amukamara was in his second year with the team when they won the Super Bowl in 2012, and Cruz had his best season that year), and sometimes that attitude is what it takes to turn things around.