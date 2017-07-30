Bears' Mitchell Trubisky struggling with fumbled snaps during training camp

The Bears may insist that veteran Mike Glennon is the starting quarterback but there's a reason the organization, fresh off a 2-14 record, traded up to take Mitchell Trubisky with the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

So yes, no one disputes that Trubisky is the franchise's future, but he's also a rookie making the adjustment from college to the NFL. And like most rookies, this adjustment has been a struggle. During Saturday's practice, Trubisky struggled with the quarterback-center exchange, one of the simplest -- and more important -- aspects of the job.

Issues with center exchange for #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky in spring carry into camp. 3 of his 6 snaps in first team drills fell on ground. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2017

In the Bears' first padded practice of the summer Trubisky botched three snaps during one drill.

"Yeah, it was frustrating because that was uncharacteristic of me, and I've just got to handle that," Trubisky told reporters afterwards. "They were just wasted plays, and I was kind of frustrated because I kind of wasted a team session right there, and I didn't allow myself or my teammates to get better. You've just got to block that out, bounce back. The other quarterbacks and the coach said something to me that allowed me to get back in rhythm and play football. It's the most critical part of the play. I've just got to take care of that and get better on my part."

The job of NFL quarterback can be an overwhelming one, particularly for a rookie unaccustomed to all the responsibilities that come along with it.

"I think I just lost focus there for a period of time, and then I was starting to overthink it and then couldn't get it," Trubisky continued. "It's all about bouncing back and continuing to get better throughout practice. I messed that up, but I also improved in other areas throughout practice."

The good news is that Trubisky regained his focus and looked very much like the first-round pick the Bears envisioned when they drafted him.

Two cleaned-up reps later, though, Trubisky's athleticism behind the LOS & accuracy throwing on the move are clear. Talent & room for growth — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) July 29, 2017

"He's learning a whole new offense," Bears coach John Fox said. "A whole different NFL coverage package that we see a little bit more extensive types of coverages. So I think the guy's done everything he can. He's improving every day. He's got a great work ethic. He learns quickly and works hard. You can't ask for much more "

As it stands, Trubisky is third on the depth chart behind Glennon and Mark Sanchez. And the rookie will leave it up to the coaching staff to decide when he's ready to see the field.

"I have to respect the plan that they have in place, and I have to believe in that, so that's what I'm doing," Trubisky said. ... "For me, it's just control what I can control, get better every day and believe in the plan that they have in place. It's all about winning games for the Bears. They have a plan. We've just got to believe in it and execute it."