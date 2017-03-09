Bears will reportedly give Mike Glennon $14.5M per year, people are freaking out

For whatever reason, there is a ton of vitriol for Buccaneers backup quarterback Mike Glennon as he heads towards free agency and a likely signing with the Chicago Bears. It may stem from the amount of money he’s expected to be given, because that vitriol got cranked up again on Thursday morning with a report of an impending contract with Chicago.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are expected to give Glennon a three-year deal that will average $14.5 million per year when free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

When Mike Glennon’s deal is finalized with #Bears, it’s expected to be 3 years for an average of $14.5M, source says. Will still draft a QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

When you say “fourteen and a half million per year” out loud, it’s easy to think that’s a lot of money, especially for a guy with limited starting experience. People have been freaking out over the numbers for a few days now .

There is also a very lazy comparison to Brock Osweiler -- guy who is really tall and has limited starting experience and got paid in free agency -- when it comes to assessing Glennon. Osweiler hasn’t worked out well for the Texans (to put it nicely) and people are assuming the same for Glennon. He’s a substantially better quarterback, but whatever’s easy, sure, go for it guys.

Anyway, the Glennon deal isn’t even that crazy. Cruise over to Spotrac.com, where they helpfully already have Glennon slotted in at $14.5 million per year in the average value rankings for quarterbacks, and the contract just makes sense. He’s behind just about every single starting quarterback out there, while being above all the guys on rookie deals and also above guys like Robert Griffin III and Chase Daniel, who, you know, aren’t starters.

The Bears probably aren’t committing $43.5 million to Glennon in fully guaranteed money, because NFL contracts rarely work that way. And they can draft and develop a guy without having to throw an unproven rookie into the fire.

But don’t try and talk sense to anyone when it comes to the unknown. Everyone is too busy making fun of the decision.

Just out of curiosity: In what football world is Mike Glennon better than Jay Cutler? Help, please? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 8, 2017

To the Bears organization that sees Mike Glennon as a substantial upgrade and franchise QB over Jay Cutler pic.twitter.com/RbbmYDtcMG — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) March 9, 2017

The Bears are paying Mike Glennon $14.5 million per year. pic.twitter.com/mzZvlCdNDO — The Lions Man (@TheLionsMan) March 9, 2017

If the Bears are flirting with Mike Glennon to make us jealous and take back Jay Cutler, well guess what…



It’s totally working! — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 7, 2017

Someone should whisper to #Bears that Brian Hoyer is better & way cheaper than Mike Glennon & won't cost them a future 3rd-round comp pick. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 7, 2017

Just imagine the #Bears not willing to pay Alshon Jeffery $14M or so per year but more than willing to pay Mike Glennon $15M per year. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 7, 2017

Bears fans are also taking this in stride and in no way comparing Glennon to Osweiler.

Every time my ESPN app goes off... I get that much more scared it's going to read "Bears sign Mike Glennon" 😩 — Adrian Rodriguez™ (@AyedrianJuan) March 9, 2017 I just can't imagine paying even $6M for Glennon. Did people not watch Osweiler and the Texans last year?! Sheer lunacy. — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 7, 2017 Mike Glennon didn't just sign for 3 years for $43.5 million, did he? Seriously, is this Earth? Did the Osweiler signing not teach anything?! — sherwood (@sportswagers3) March 9, 2017 @DynastyExpert@offseasonadvice Glennon=Osweiler. Overhyped and overpaid. Bears are going to regret signing Glennon so bad. — Joel Davis (@PhilNantz) March 9, 2017 Mike Glennon is the Osweiler 2.0. — Cory (@CoryJones209) March 9, 2017

Again, it’s kind of lazy. They’re both tall. They both hit free agency. Glennon isn’t going to hamstring the Bears with this deal and he’s a better quarterback.

Time will tell and it’s an unpopular opinion right now, but Mike Glennon for less than $45 million isn’t a bad deal.