Beckham reportedly told grounds crew to '[expletive] off' after punching hole in wall

The Giants' loss to the Packers, an ugly 38-13 blowout at Lambeau Field on Sunday, is not working out very well for New York wide receiver Odell Beckham.

He's taking on tons of wat--, er, criticism for spending an afternoon on a boat in Miami the week of the game, even though he says it had nothing to do with the play of the Giants receivers.

After the game, Beckham allegedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field out of anger and was reportedly seen banging his head against the wall.

Making matters worse, Beckham reportedly told a member of the Packers grounds crew to "f--- off" when he was asked to calm down after punching the wall following the loss.

From Bart Hubbuch the New York Post:

According to the worker, Greg Woulf, Beckham responded angrily to Woulf's co-worker telling him to calm down and replied by saying "F--k off" before walking back into the Giants' locker room.

There is nothing easy about losing football games. It's frustrating. Players get upset. And the emotions are that much more intense when it's a playoff game.

The Giants -- and Beckham, in particular -- played poorly. Beckham missed opportunities to put the Giants up more than 6-0 early (while the Packers would take advantage of Aaron Rodgers' ridiculous physical talents to secure a 14-6 lead heading into halftime).

Part of having Beckham on your team is dealing with the ups and downs of his incredible play coupled with his volatile nature. It's built into his game.

But yelling at grounds crew members and smashing holes in walls after a high-profile playoff loss is a bad look. Beckham has to figure out like the rest of us how to channel his emotions properly following a loss.