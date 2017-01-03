Ben McAdoo not worried about receivers partying in Miami; Hall of Famers weigh in

Monday was an off day for the Giants, and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis took full advantage of it. The group flew to Miami where they partied with Justin Bieber (of course they did) and even found time for a group picture on a boat.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giantspic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Of course, the thought of a professional athlete taking advantage of a day off didn't sit well with some folks. On one hand, we get the consternation -- the Giants have a pretty big playoff game this Sunday against the Packers. On the other hand, it was a day off. People in other professions have been known to party on their days off, too, sometimes even before that big conference they spent all year preparing for.

Either way, Giants coach Ben McAdoo is unconcerned.

"Players are off until tomorrow morning," McAdoo said, via the New York Daily News. "We will see them tomorrow morning and they'll get their workout in, and we'll get ready for Green Bay."

It's not clear if the players were allowed to leave from Washington, where the Giants played in Week 17, or if they first returned to New Jersey before heading to South Beach. When McAdoo was asked if the players might be disciplined he repeated himself one more time: "The players are off. They are not working."

@mikefreemannfl Mike is correct here. Players can do what they want on their days off. But, Mike, flying to Miami during playoff week? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 3, 2017 @jbmcadams@mikefreemannfl Like I said, do what you want. But it's kind of dumb to take a major trip the week of an enormous game. Draining — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 3, 2017 @mikefreemannfl In another month, they can do whatever the hell they want. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 3, 2017

And while players are sometimes held to a different standard by fans and media, two Hall of Famers -- a former player and a general manager -- have no issue with the Giants' wide receivers.

Jerome Bettis just said on ESPN he occasionally flew to Miami on off day to party.

Polian said the controversy "was stupid, asinine." — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 3, 2017

We agree with Jerome Bettis and Bill Polian but the reality is this: If the Giants lose and their wide receivers don't play well, fair or not, this will be a story.