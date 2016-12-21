Ben Roethlisberger: Some Bengals 'can't stand' Vontaze Burfict's behavior

There is absolutely zero love lost between the Steelers and Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The lack of respect goes back a long way, but you can point to Burfict knocking out multiple offensive players for Pittsburgh, including star wideout Antonio Brown, who he concussed in the playoffs last season.

Burfict was suspended three games for the hit and later apologized to Brown over the incident, but the aggression reared its head again Sunday when the Steelers beat the Bengals 24-20.

At one point Burfict tossed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the ground (he was flagged), but then followed up with Ben by giving him a little headbutt (which didn't draw a flag).

Appearing Tuesday on the "Ben Roethlisberger Show" on 93.7 the Fan, Pittsburgh's CBS Sports Radio affiliate, Roethlisberger revealed what he told Burfict after the play, and it's pretty funny .

"It's nothing what you'd expect, it's actually I talked to him, I don't remember if he said anything to me," Roethlisberger said. "I can share it because it's my show ... I said, 'Hey, this is a great opportunity for me to tell you exactly what my wife wanted me to tell you if I got a chance. She wanted me to tell you that she's praying for you.' That's what I told him, no joke."

More important, Roethlisberger said people are just sick of Burfict's behavior. He said he believes players "roll their eyes" at some of the stuff Burfict does.

And Roethlisberger said he has spoken with multiple players on the Bengals who "just can't stand" the way Burfict acts on the field.

"I don't know what he's [Marvin Lewis] able and capable of doing. Maybe he's tried, maybe he hasn't, I don't really know, I can't speak for what they do over there," Roethlisberger said. "I know some of their players, they just can't stand it, and I know if it was on our team, we'd have to have a talk."

Those players can't call out Burfict in public -- like Brown calling him an "idiot" or Roethlisberger pointing out the issues -- because it would undermine the team.

But Burfict's behavior is out of control. He is constantly doing dirty things when he thinks no one is looking, including stuff on the field as well as just firing off middle fingers at the crowd. He's closing in on $1 million in fines in his NFL career.

It would hardly be surprising to find out teammates aren't fans of his behavior, especially when it puts the defense in difficult positions because of his aggression.