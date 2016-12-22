Bengals' A.J. Green says he'll return to the field on Saturday against the Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals will be getting their best player back on the field this weekend, if the player himself is to be believed. A.J. Green told reporters on Thursday that he will make his return from injury this Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Green has been out since suffering a Grade 2 tear in his right hamstring back in Week 10, early in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals have gone 2-2 in his absence, with wins over the Eagles and Browns sandwiched by losses to the Ravens and Steelers.

The stretch brought their record on the season to 5-8-1, far out of the playoff picture. Their final two games of the season allow them a chance to play spoiler, as the division-leading Texans are their Week 16 opponent and those same Ravens travel to Cincinnati in Week 17. Getting Green back on the field will obviously go a long way toward helping the Bengals put a damper on their opponents' postseason hopes.