Bengals' Adam Jones launches verbal tirade at reporter for asking about his arrest

In January, Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony. That felony charge was eventually dropped in March and the Bengals stood by Jones after the incident, which allegedly involved Jones spitting on a nurse and assaulting a man.

So naturally, during Jones' first locker room interview with reporters since his arrest, the topic came up. According to multiple reporters who were present, Jones ended up launching a verbal tirade at the reporter who asked him about it.

As Cincinnati.com's Paul Dehner Jr. reported, Jones asked reporters to avoid questions about the case. But the first question was about how the team supported him throughout the process.

Jones answered that question.

"Words can't express my gratitude and feelings for this organization, Mr. Brown, coach Lewis, my teammates, the city of Cincinnati," Jones said. "This is home for me. I am very eager to be here. I don't take it for granted. I love playing football. I love helping the guys out and working together. I'm more than happy."

But Jones blew up at a reporter when he asked Jones if he had anything to prove to the fans after his arrest. Cincinnati.com provided a detailed account of what happened:

At that point, five minutes into his first interview of the season, Jones kicked Danneman out of the interview huddle and told him that would be his last interview of the year. "Didn't I just tell you don't ask me that?" Jones said. "You out the (interview), turn around, go back, go back that way, see you. Next question." As all the reporters began to disperse the yelling from Jones grew louder and more combative. Jones walked past the reporter twice after that and continued to yell and curse at him.

And here's what ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported:

Jones then walked away after declaring the reporter was not allowed to ask him any more questions for the rest of the year. He walked across the locker room to the restroom before turning around and coming back to berate the reporter. Jones repeatedly cursed at the reporter and said it was a "dumbass question." Bengals coach Marvin Lewis eventually entered the room to speak with Jones.

So, that's clearly a bad look for both Jones, who has a history with incidents away from the field, and the Bengals. The arrest was already a bad look. It was a worse look when he was caught on camera saying "suck my d---" and "I hope you die tomorrow" to a police officer. It wasn't the best look when the Bengals did nothing in response. And, of course, it's never a good look when a player is going after reporters for doing their job.

In 2016, Jones snagged just one interception and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 91.6 passer rating in coverage. If the Bengals were to cut him, they'd be forced to eat roughly $1.3 million in dead cap money. If they don't cut him, they'll owe him almost $7.7 million this season.

There's also the possibility that the NFL could suspend Jones for the incident. In March, the NFL said that Jones was still under review.