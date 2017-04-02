Bengals player may have been involved in kicking Deshaun Watson out of bar
Watson, who beat Alabama for the national title, was asked to leave a Tuscaloosa bar
If Deshaun Watson somehow gets drafted by the Bengals this year, things might get a little awkward in Cincinnati’s locker room. That’s because a Bengals player might have played a part in Watson being kicked out of a bar on Friday.
The former Clemson quarterback decided to visit enemy territory over the weekend, which meant a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. During his visit to the city, which is the home of the University of Alabama, Watson decided to do what any person his age would be in a college town: He went to a bar.
Unfortunately for Watson, the visit didn’t last long because he was kicked out of Innisfree Irish Pub after a short stay. At first, most people assumed that Watson was kicked out of the bar by people who work there because he led Clemson to a 35-31 national title win over Alabama back in January.
However, the bar said that wasn’t the case. In a Facebook post, Innisfree claimed Watson was basically asked to leave by other customers who were in the establishment at the time.
As it turns out, one of those customers happened to be Bengals defensive lineman Wallace Gilberry. In a video post to Twitter on Friday night, Gilberry and former Alabama football player Ryan Anderson appear to be giving Watson a hard time.
In the video below, Watson is wearing a camouflage hoodie sitting at a table with Gilberry and Anderson standing behind him.
In another angle that’s no longer available because the Twitter user who took it locked his profile, you can see the back of Watson’s head as he stares the two former Alabama players down.
After the brief stare down, Watson left the bar with his group of friends.
Although the Bengals likely won’t end up with Watson, Gilberry might still have to deal with some awkwardness in the Bengals locker room over the incident. Gilberry has two teammates who attended Clemson -- Brandon Thompson and DeShawn Williams -- and he’s going to be seeing a lot them during offseason workouts because they’re all in the same position group: They’re all defensive lineman.
