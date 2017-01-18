Big Ben responds to Julian Edelman's jab at Steelers: 'We've got our trophies'

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger met with the media on Wednesday, and of course he was asked about Antonio Brown's decision to Facebook Live from the team's locker room in the minutes following a playoff win over the Chiefs.

During the impromptu broadcast, coach Mike Tomlin could be heard addressing the team, which included remarks about the Patriots, whom the Steelers will face Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

"Let's start our preparations," Tomlin said at the time, unaware that his words were online for all to hear. "We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f---ing morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a--."

Julian Edelman's response?

"That's how that team is run," he told WEEI on Monday. "I personally don't think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but hey, whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses. Whatever."

Which brings us back to Roethlisberger, who was asked for his take on Edelman's take on Tomlin's take on the Patriots.

"I don't think I need to speak much," Roethlisberger said. "We've got our trophies out there. I've got owners that I think are the best in the business. They're family to us, and I'm sure if he talked to his owner, he would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here or in the football world or the regular world that know the Rooneys knows what they stand for. It's a blessing to call them a family. ... It's a blessing to know that they care about us and that's one of the reasons we want to win."

Roethlisberger, like just about everybody else, admonished Brown earlier in the week.

"It's an unfortunate situation that we've got to deal with right now," the told 93.7 The Fan. "That's a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and it's kind of a special place. So a little disappointed with AB for that. Coach talks and then I talk, and you just don't want everyone to know what's going on in there with the family. And also, I wish AB would have been listening to Coach and myself instead of being on the other side of the locker room filming."

Both coaches weighed in too; Mike Tomlin told the media on Tuesday that Brown's actions were "foolish ... selfish and inconsiderate."

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick pretended like he had no idea what was going on.