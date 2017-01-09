Big Ben says he aggravated old foot injury, will play vs. Chiefs

Breathe easy, Steelers fans.

A day after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a foot injury in the final minutes of Sunday's 30-12 win over the Dolphins, he revealed the extent of the injury. Roethlisberger, who wore a boot to his postgame press conference Sunday, wrote in an email to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook that an MRI revealed that he "aggravated an old foot fracture." He expects to play against the Chiefs on Sunday and he added that it's "nothing severe."

Roethlisberger on today's MRI: "It showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go [Sunday against KC]." — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

That boot he was wearing? It's off now.

Roethlisberger said he no longer is wearing the boot because it isn't necessary. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora also added to the good news.

Haven't gotten any sense there is real concern in the Steelers building about Big Ben's status. Fully expected he'll be out there Sunday — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 9, 2017

And so, the Chiefs will now likely be forced to deal with the Steelers' high-powered offense at full strength. Against the Dolphins, Roethlisberger let his weapons do the heavy lifting. Running back Le'Veon Bell rushed for 167 yards and two scores while Antonio Brown caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns -- turning short gains into home runs.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger actually experienced a strange game, attempting just 18 passes and throwing two interceptions to go along with his two touchdowns.

The Steelers got lucky that they faced a Ryan Tannehill-less Dolphins team this past weekend, but they'll have a tougher task against the Chiefs. For one, they'll have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest venues in the NFL. And they'll also have to beat a team that won 12 regular-season games.

Having their star quarterback under center will make their life just a bit easier, though.