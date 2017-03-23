Biggest remaining roster hole for each AFC team entering 2017 NFL Draft

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Free agency is basically in the books, which means it’s draft time for every NFL team, save for a few signings here and there.



Teams filled holes during the free-agency period, but as players left other holes were created. So as we head to the draft, I wanted to pick out the biggest problem spot left for each of the 32 teams. Some teams clearly have more than others -- see the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets -- but there are issues to fix on every roster. That includes the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots .



So here are the problem areas for each of the 16 AFC teams, by division, as we move toward the April NFL Draft.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills lost Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots and released nickel corner Nickell Roby-Coleman, so they need help. Ronald Darby is solid as one starter, but the other side needs an upgrade. They could use a first-round pick on a corner, and it would make a lot of sense.

Miami Dolphins

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins added Lawrence Timmons from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, but he has a year or so left where he can still play at a decent level. They re-signed Kiko Alonso , but they need help at the other spot. This is a position where they need to draft two at some point in the April NFL Draft.

New England Patriots

Biggest need: Edge rusher

The Patriots traded to get Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers , but he had five sacks last year. They are hoping for more now that he’s in New England. Even so, they need more. Trey Flowers is a good player, but there is little other than that. Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard are gone. They will have to wait until the third round to find one since they don’t have picks in the first two rounds.

New York Jets

Biggest need: Quarterback

The Jets didn’t solve anything by signing Josh McCown and they clearly don’t seem to have any confidence in Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty . Do they use the sixth pick in the first round on a quarterback? Or does McCown buy them some time?

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest need: Right tackle

The Baltimore Ravens lost Ricky Wagner to the Detroit Lions in free agency, which was a hit. They have James Hurst there now, but he’s been just below average when he’s played in the past as a starter. Hurst started the season finale for Wagner when he missed the game and struggled. They need help.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest need: Right defensive end

Since returning to the Cincinnati Bengals two years ago, Michael Johnson just hasn’t produced as a pass rusher the way the Bengals hoped he would. Carlos Dunlap is solid at left end, but they need to get a pass rusher -- or two -- in this draft. If they do, they can be really good again up front.

Cleveland Browns

Biggest need: Quarterback

When the most important position is your biggest trouble spot on the roster, you have problems. The Browns have Brock Osweiler on their roster for now, but he isn’t the answer. Cody Kessler didn’t show he was last year either. So until they make a move -- Jimmy Garoppolo ? -- or use a draft pick to upgrade, they have issues.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest need: Pass rusher

Their scheme is predicated on big-time pressure off the edges. The Steelers have that now in Bud Dupree , and James Harrison can do it in spurts. But he is coming to the end and he can’t play an entire game. They need to give him a young player to mold behind him.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Biggest need: Quarterback

Right now it would be Tom Savage as the starter for the Houston Texans . That’s a major risk for a team that has a defense good enough to win a Super Bowl. They have to address the position, whether by trade for Tony Romo or signing him if he’s released or even drafting one early. This is a team with a major hole at quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest need: Edge rusher

I know the Indianapolis Colts signed Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo and John Simon as edge rushers during free agency, but they could use another young one to build around for the future. That gets the pick over nose tackle, a position that needs a dominant inside player.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest need: Offensive line

The Jacksonville Jaguars got left tackle Branden Albert in a trade from Miami, but he’s 32. They need a left guard, and right tackle Jeremy Parnell was just OK last season, coming on in the second half. They need to use multiple picks up front.

Tennessee Titans

Biggest need: Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have to give Marcus Mariota a big-play receiver outside to grow with in the next few years. They were mentioned as a team in the Brandin Cooks sweepstakes, but he was traded to New England. That tells you they want to get help for Mariota.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Biggest need: Run stuffer

I know the Denver Broncos signed Domata Peko from the Bengals, but he’s getting up in the years and they need more than him inside. They had problems against the run last year and nose tackle Sylvester Williams signed with the Titans. They need a big, powerful early-down player.

Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest need: Inside linebacker

With Derrick Johnson coming off a torn Achilles tendon, the Kansas City Chiefs need to get a young player inside who can run and hold up against the run. Ramik Wilson played well last season when he took over as the starter, but they need a thumper inside as well.

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest need: Offensive line

The San Diego Chargers signed Russell Okung from Denver to play left tackle, but he wasn’t good last season. Orlando Franklin at left guard has been a disappointment since signing two years ago, and the right side isn’t very good. They need to give Philip Rivers some help up front.

Oakland Raiders

Biggest need: Inside linebacker

The Oakland Raiders had major issues at linebacker last season and were bailed out some when they signed Perry Riley , who was on the street. But a lack of speed showed up a lot in their scheme and they had trouble covering tight ends. They need to be faster inside.