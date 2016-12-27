Bill Belichick doesn't sound like he's resting the Patriots starters vs. Dolphins

After watching the dreams of the Raiders and Titans sink with quarterback injuries in Week 16, every playoff team has to be weighing the same question: To rest or not rest starters in the regular season finale?

Well, make that every team except the Patriots. On a conference call with Dolphins beat reporters on Monday, Bill Belichick shot down the idea of resting his starters in the most Belichick way ever.

Q: Would you prefer to be able to rest some players this week versus Miami given that a lot of playoff implications have already been decided?



BB: Right. I mean look, I don't really understand that question. We have -- I don't know how many starters we have -- but we have a lot more than -- we can only inactivate seven players. This isn't like a preseason game where you have 75 guys on your roster. This is a regular season game. I don't really understand that whole line of questioning. I'm not saying I'm a great mathematician or anything but the numbers just don't add up for that type of conversation so there's no point in even getting involved in it



Quick side note: Belichick pretty much took Seth Rogen's line from Knocked Up.

Alison: "So how do you ..." Ben: "How do I pay rent and s---?" Alison: "Right." Ben: "When I was in high school, I got ran over by a postal truck." Alison: "Oh my god." Ben: "It was my foot more than anything. But I got like 14 grand from the British Columbia government. And that really lasted me. I mean, until now. It's been almost 10 years. I have like 900 bucks left. So that should last me for, like I mean, I'm not a mathematician, but like another two years or some s---. I think."

Anyway, Belichick's answer is kind of puzzling, because he can rest a few important players like Tom Brady without drastically increasing the size of his roster, but the overall line of thinking makes sense.

The Patriots might still need to beat the Dolphins to clinch home-field advantage. As it stands, the Patriots are a game ahead of the Raiders for the top spot in the AFC, but if the Matt McGloin-led Raiders beat the Broncos, the Patriots would need to win to secure the No. 1 seed.

A year ago, the Patriots blew that chance by losing to the Dolphins, which led to them traveling to Denver for the AFC title game -- a game that didn't go well for them. So, they have every reason to take this week's game seriously.

The best-case scenario? The Patriots go up big early and can insert Jimmy Garoppolo into the game in the second half to protect Brady from what happened to Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.