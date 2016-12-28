Bill Belichick: Frequent coaching changes isn't the 'best way to manage a team'
The Patriots coach has some thoughts on NFL coaches who were recently fired
Three NFL coaches have already been fired this season, the latest coming Tuesday when the Bills pulled the plug on the Rex Ryan experiment after 31 games. Of course, coaches are fired every year because they've failed to meet expectations. But when impatient owners make hasty decisions it can make a franchise worse off. Put another way: The cycle of losing takes another lap around the track.
Bill Belichick, who has been in New England for 17 years and has won four Super Bowls in that time but was also canned after five seasons in Cleveland back in 1995, was asked about those coaches who recently lost their jobs.
There's not too much I can do about it," Belichick told WEEI on Tuesday. "Every situation is different. I don't know exactly where everybody else is. I try and dedicate my time and energy into the situation I am in. I can't really comment on what is going on with everybody else.
"There is a lot of change. It's frequent and it seems like it is coming earlier and earlier every year. I don't think personally that's the best way to manage a team, but that's really not my call. Some of these guys, they just do whatever they do. Can't worry about it. Just make the best decisions for our team and get ready to go here."
For the record, Ryan didn't last two full seasons, and the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley after he went 14-48 in just under four seasons. Jeff Fisher, meanwhile, was let go earlier this month after almost five seasons with the Rams where he managed a 31-45-1 record and never once finished above .500.
