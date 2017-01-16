Bill Belichick has very Belichickian response to Tomlin cursing out the Patriots

After Pittsburgh's 18-16 win over Kansas City on Sunday night, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave a fiery postgame speech that Antonio Brown decided to broadcast to the world through Facebook.

During the video, which Brown has since deleted, you can hear Tomlin call the Patriots a bunch of a--h----.

"When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said," Tomlin is heard saying. "Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparations. We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f---ing morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a--."

Ideally, you don't want to be cussing out the other team just six days before you're about to play them. Also, you definitely don't want to cuss out the other team when that other team is being coached by Bill Belichick.

Although there's likely a 100 percent chance that Belichick has seen or heard the video, he wasn't willing to admit to it on Monday. During his weekly radio interview on WEEI in Boston, Belichick was asked if he's seen the Facebook video, and he gave an answer that's vintage Belichick.

"Yeah, as you know I'm not on SnapFace and all that, I don't really get those," Belichick said. "I'm just really worried about getting our team ready to go. I'm not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is."

Belichick was also asked what he thought about Tomlin's comments regarding the Patriots getting an extra day to prepare for the game.

"We're really just focused on trying to play well and win this week," Belichick said. "The AFC championship game is really what it is about."

Belichick has been doing this for too long, so there's no way he was going to give the Steelers any bulletin board material.

Anyway, to make sure this doesn't happen again, the Steelers might want to take Brown's phone away for the rest of the week. The video that he posted on Sunday actually violated NFL rules, which means that Brown could be fined by the NFL. Under the league's social media policy, players aren't allowed to post anything on any social media platform for a period that runs 90 minutes before kickoff and then through postgame interviews.