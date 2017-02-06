Bill Belichick: It's 'insulting' to say Tom Brady tried harder after Deflategate

HOUSTON -- When Tom Brady was suspended four games by the NFL to start the 2016 season, the presumptive belief was that he would spend his time on the field this year burning everything to the ground with the fire of a thousand vengeful suns.

Well, Brady played the best football of his career and the Patriots only lost one game while he was playing. And on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to stun the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime. In the process Brady secured his fourth Super Bowl MVP, to go with a stack of other records.

But Bill Belichick doesn't think anyone should point to the Deflategate suspension and claim that Brady tried harder because of it.

In fact, Belichick thinks it's "insulting" to Brady's work ethic and competitiveness to act like he tried harder this year.

"To insinuate that this year was somehow different, that he somehow competed harder, I think is insulting to the tremendous effort and leadership and competitiveness that he's shown in the 17 years I've coached him," Belichick said. "It's been like that every week, every year, every practice. Tom Brady gives us his best every time he steps on the field."

Belichick added that Brady is the same guy in May, August and January.

The logic here is that Brady's a competitive nut, a borderline psychopath who is consistently trying to improve his ability to play football at a high level.

Brady went to six Super Bowls before Roger Goodell decided to hit him with a four-game suspension and threaten to take him to the Supreme Court.

It's probably accurate. Brady wasn't going to mail in this season if he was able to play 16 games. He's always driven to win. Belichick and Brady were definitely laughing after the Super Bowl win as Goodell started his presser, and Goodell was vigorously booed by Patriots fans when he started talking.

There was some awkwardness between everyone involved.

The victory might have felt a little bit sweeter because of all the things Brady overcame throughout the course of the season, but don't you dare claim that Brady worked harder to vindicate himself after the suspension, or else his coach will come after you for the assertion.