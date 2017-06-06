Bill Belichick: Patriots file injury reports 'in compliance' with NFL guidelines

Weeks after Gisele Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" that her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion at some point during the 2016 season, coach Bill Belichick finally weighed in on the matter.

"As you know, we file injury reports every week," Belichick said Tuesday. "Not sure when the next one is due, probably some time in September, but we'll have one for you then."

The coach added: "We file our reports in compliance with the league guidelines."

There have been examples of players trying to hide concussions to avoid missing games (Drew Brees and Richard Sherman are two notable examples). Belichick was asked if he's seen a change in self-reporting in recent years.

"You know, our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players," Belichick said. "Players don't come to me and I don't treat them for injuries. That's not really my job. That's what we have medical staff for."

Days after Bundchen spoke about her husband's concussion, Brady's agent said it didn't happen.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Don Yee said at the time. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

And hours after Bundchen's interview, the NFL released a statement saying that there was no evidence that Brady had suffered a concussion last year.

"We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots' home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office," the league said. "There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. ...

"We have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible."

Brady, meanwhile, turns 40 in August and has said that he feels like he can play at least five more years.