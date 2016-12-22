Bill Belichick: Patriots unaware of Michael Floyd's .217 BAC when they claimed him

Wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested on DUI charges last week, just hours after the Cardinals faced the Dolphins. Days later, the Cardinals cut Floyd, the former first-round pick.

The Patriots, desperate for pass catchers, took a flier on Floyd, claiming him off waivers.

Floyd wasn't active for the Patriots' game last Sunday against the Broncos, and earlier this week, we learned that Floyd's blood alcohol content (BAC) of .217 qualifies him for "super-extreme DUI" in the state of Arizona, and as such, anyone arrested with a BAC of .20 or higher is subject to automatic jail time.

So what did the Patriots know and when did they know it?

"Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him," coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.

Does that include the video footage of Floyd's traffic stop where he's shown asleep at the wheel and then incoherent?

"We were aware of the situation before we claimed him," Belichick continued. "He's in an ongoing legal situation that I'm not going to comment on."

But on Thursday, the Patriots coach had a different answer when asked specifically about Floyd's BAC of .217.

"No, not if it was just released," Belichick said.

The questions and answers continued thusly:

Q: Does finding out about that change anything for him in your eyes? BB: Yeah, well again Ben [Volin], he's in a legal situation. I can't comment on his legal situation. I appreciate you asking about it though. I really do. Q: I just want to be fair. BB: Yeah, 100 percent. Q: So knowing the extent of his situation now doesn't change your opinion on the matter? BB: I can't comment on his legal situation.

Whether Patriots differentiate "super-extreme DUI" from the garden-variety version as it pertains to Floyd's employment is another matter. Presumably, Floyd's on-field contributions will play a part in any decision.