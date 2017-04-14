Bill Belichick really likes talking Tom Brady, even if he must allow 'it isn't all about talent'

If his weekly press conferences during the season are any indication, Bill Belichick ranks talking to the media right up there with root canals. He was slightly more accommodating during an interview this week with CNBC, especially when the conversation turned to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"Really special player to coach," Belichick told CNBC's Suzy Welch of the future Hall of Famer. "Tom works very hard. He is very smart, he's trained hard, he's worked hard on his throwing mechanics, he's worked hard on his mental understanding of the game and process. He's earned everything that he has achieved, but ... he's not a great natural athlete. He is a very smart, instinctive football player."

It really is a miracle that, despite the aforementioned lack of natural athleticism, Brady has made himself into the best quarterback in NFL history. Last month, shortly after the NFL combine had concluded, Brady talked about his journey, one that got off to a rocky start in Indianapolis back in 2000.

Behold:

"I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking," Brady wrote on Instagram on March 3. "This is what they said about me then. Poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength, lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, lacks a really strong arm, can't drive the ball downfield, does not throw a really tight spiral, system-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, gets knocked down easily.

"As [Julian Edelman] always reminds me ... 'You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!' Good luck to all of you this weekend!!"

Belichick continued: "It isn't all about talent. It is about dependability, consistency and being able to improve. And again if you work hard and you are coachable and you understand what you need to do you can improve."

And, apparently, you can will yourself into becoming a better athlete. Here's Brady back in January: "I'd crush my combine today from when I was 22," he said. "But that isn't saying much because I think I had the worst combine of any quarterback in history."

Fair enough. Brady also has five Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVPs, 12 Pro Bowl appearances and two NFL MVPs.