Bill Belichick reveals his three most important traits for a successful NFL player

Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 17 years. During that time, the Patriots have amassed a record of 201-71, 25 games better than the next-closest team. There have been 458 players that put on a Patriots uniform and stepped into a game since the year 2000, and it's safe to say that Belichick played an integral role in selecting each and every one of them.

What does he look for when selecting players? Well, at Ohio State's coaches clinic this weekend, Belichick expounded on the most important traits a player can have. Via ESPN.com:

"For me, tough, smart, dependable. That's where I would start. Tough -- mentally and physically. Smart -- good decisions, good football understanding, high football IQ. Dependable -- [in] critical situations, you can count on those players to perform under pressure. You can count on those players to execute what you want to execute as a team. The tougher the game, the more critical the game, the more important the situation, the more I want the tough, smart, dependable player in the game, in the eye of the storm, making a decision that needs to be made for us to win. "We all want great players; we all want as many as we can get. But in the end, there's a cap on that -- I don't care where you are or what program you're in. We all have some good ones, maybe a few more than others here or there. But in the end, that's the way most teams are comprised. It's the bulk of the rest of the players that you need to decide based on your scheme, the style of play you want to be."

That's about as thorough a mission statement of how the Patriots pursue players as we've seen. Belichick is right -- every team has some really good players (even the Browns). But there are only so many really good players in the world, so how you build out the rest of your roster has a lot of bearing on whether or not your team will be successful. It helps to have a great coach in Belichick himself and arguably the best quarterback of all time in Tom Brady directing the show, but New England has experienced a degree of consistent success unlike any team we've seen in a long time in part because of how well Belichick has built out Brady's supporting cast over the years.

Surely, every team wants tough, smart, dependable players, but being able to identify the ones that are tough enough, smart enough, and dependable enough is a skill not every personnel evaluator has. Belichick obviously does.