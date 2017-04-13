Bill Belichick reveals how he really feels about Deflategate, Aaron Hernandez

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not one to mince words. He hardly ever says anything, and when he does, he tends to keep his soundbites short and to the point.

This week was no different, although, to be fair, Belichick was playing a game of word association in an interview with CNBC. In said interview, Belichick let the world know his real thoughts on Deflategate, Aaron Hernandez, his legacy, and more.

Per Tom Rock of Newsday:

Word association with Bill Belichick on @CNBC interview airing today: pic.twitter.com/tVU3pLOTYW — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 13, 2017

I think many people would agree that Deflategate was "ridiculous." Plenty of people have written as much on this site and others, and plenty of people have said so on TV. Fans of the Patriots' rival teams probably don't think it was quite as ridiculous as some other people do, but that's to be expected. It's not at all surprising that Belichick is not in the mood for any legacy talk, or that he would enjoy a day in Nantucket. As for Aaron Hernandez, who is currently in prison and on trial for two murders, yes, what happened to Odin Lloyd and Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado is indeed a tragedy. And heartbreaking.

But the classic Belichick part of this exchange came when he stated the next year is this year. It just perfectly encapsulates how the Patriots run their organization.