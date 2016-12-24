Bill O'Brien could have lost Texans locker room had he stuck with Brock Osweiler

Texans coach Bill O'Brien faced a significant locker room backlash had he not named Tom Savage his starting QB after Sunday's performance, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Texans players had gone from being lukewarm about the continued struggles of former starter Brock Osweiler to, in the case of some, privately championing Savage with their playoff hopes on the line.

Osweiler was falling out of favor and frustration was high over his inability to move the offense, particularly his inability to cultivate anything downfield with impact receiver DeAndre Hopkins (wilting away in his contract year) and rookie speedster Will Fuller. That, coupled with issues reading the field and accumulating turnovers (tied for second in the NFL with 16 interceptions), left many players eager to see what Savage, a fourth-round pick in 2014, could do. Sticking with Osweiler would have risked alienating the other players, the sources said.

In reality, O'Brien may have made the move earlier if not for Savage's elbow injury, with the quarterback missing several weeks of practice. The coaching staff has been high on him for years, and he has a better knowledge of the offense and a bigger arm than Osweiler. Osweiler was pursued heavily by ownership with the coaching staff having a minimal role, sources said, and even with him due $37 million guaranteed through the 2017 season, the decision to go to Savage was highly popular in the locker room.

Savage provided a spark upon entering the game after two early interceptions from Osweiler, and there was more energy in the huddle and better pace from the long-suffering offense. It culminated in a comeback win over Jacksonville that kept Houston atop the AFC South, with the Titans and Colts still in the hunt. The Texans are fifth-worst in the NFL in offensive points scored with 234, well below the league average of 301 points.