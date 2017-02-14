Bill Parcells: Terrell Owens was 'unreliable,' but I think I'd vote for him

I'm not sure if you've heard, but Terrell Owens is not in the Hall of Fame. For a second straight year, voters snubbed him. And he's not happy about it.

According to Owens, he belongs in Canton, but a "flawed process" kept him out.

On Tuesday, Owens gained an ally. Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who coached Owens in Dallas for a season, agrees with Owens -- even if he doesn't sound totally happy about it.

Via Pro Football Talk:

Asked directly on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles if he would vote for Owens, Parcells answered, "I think I would. I think I would." Having said that, Parcells didn't sound extremely enthusiastic. "I had my issues with him a little bit, but that's not unlike some other players and you just have to deal with those things and make the best of it. Sometimes it's not comfortable for everybody but you have to make the best of it," Parcells said.

For Parcells, it comes down to Owens' productivity. Owens ranks eighth all time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934), and third in touchdown catches (153). He's one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL.

That's why he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

"He certainly was highly productive," Parcells said, per PFT. "He was highly productive and did some very remarkable things on the field. He also came with some other things that you had to deal with. And sometimes they weren't always pleasant for some of the places that he was. But that being said, it's a production business and he did produce at an extremely high level."

With all that being said, Owens earned his reputation for being a bit of a diva. After all, there's a reason why he played for five teams during his career (the 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Bills, and Bengals).

Parcells weighed in on that too, calling Owens "unreliable" at certain aspects of the game.

"There are things that go unseen by the public, and people watching the games -- there are things that happen on the field that, even when they happen, the fans and the laymen do not recognize what happens," Parcells said. "And in his case, he was somewhat unreliable in some of the things he would do. Sometimes we'd have a route that was called at 12 [yards] and he'd run it at nine [yards]. Well, that disrupts your quarterback and things like that. But that being said, he still was highly productive and I do think he warrants very, very strong consideration. I'll be surprised if he doesn't get in very shortly."

In the meantime, Owens appears to be spending most of his time on Twitter. Here's a sample of what he's talking about:

For the record, I fully endorse Owens as a Hall of Famer. And, like Parcells, I'm guessing it'll happen in the near future. But if Owens tries to maintain his current tweeting pace, he might not make it to next January.