Bills GM finally discovers the secret recipe to winning: 'Players and winning'
Doug Whaley might be onto to something in Buffalo
Bills general manager Doug Whaley has held his job since 2013. Under Whaley's command, the Bills have won 30 games and lost 34. They fired Rex Ryan and hired Sean McDermott to turn a perpetually mediocre team into a playoff contender.
But bigger news got drowned out in the McDermott hiring: Whaley finally uncovered the secret to winning football games in the NFL. He was even kind enough to share his findings with the rest of the world.
According to Whaley, winning in the NFL requires:
- Players
- Winning
Huge, if true.
Winning takes two things, Doug Whaley said: Players and winning. pic.twitter.com/smlBvYpAWr— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 13, 2017
Let's see if the Bills fit the equation (players + winning = winning).
According to McDermott, they have players.
Good news you guys pic.twitter.com/L2FDytGZ1O— Del Reid (@DelReid) January 13, 2017
Seriously, they do have some offensive pieces in LeSean McCoy (1,623 yards from scrimmage), Sammy Watkins (when he's actually healthy), and Richie Incognito (their highest-graded offensive player, per Pro Football Focus). Defensively, Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams are still key cogs. I actually argued back in December that the Bills' coaching job would be the third-best opening on the market.
As for the second part of that equation, I regret to report the Bills do not have much winning right now.
I'm no mathematician, but by my calculations, the Bills will not be winning this year, because they don't have enough winning. The way I see it, players + no winning = no winning.
