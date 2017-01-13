Bills owner: We're not dysfunctional; wants players and coaches 'to be the story'

Nobody in the NFL is working on a longer playoff drought than the Buffalo Bills, who haven't been to the postseason since the 1999 season. Nine different people (Wade Phillips, Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Perry Fewell, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, Anthony Lynn) have coached the Bills since then and by the time next season starts, Sean McDermott will be the 10th.

Rex Ryan was apparently fired without the knowledge of general manager Doug Whaley, who had insisted just before Ryan's dismissal that Ryan's job was safe. Lynn, the interim coach, insisted he wasn't in the room when the decision was made to sit quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the regular-season finale. This is just the weird stuff that happened in the past few weeks. Still, though, the Bills are not dysfunctional. Just ask their owner, Terry Pegula.

"I know how I run my life, run our business," Pegula said, per the Buffalo News. "I know how we treat people, and I know the people we have in our organization. You can't pin 17 years [out of the playoffs] on the Pegulas. We've been around for X-number of years. There's no foundation, no truth to this dysfunctional talk. I consider it an insult to our organization and the Bills and the good people with the Sabres. They can't be real happy to hear that."

The Pegulas bought the team in 2014. They certainly cannot be "blamed" for anything that happened before then. The Ryan and Taylor fiascos, though, are a different story. And they've not really addressed what happened there in any public fashion; Pegula and his wife, Kim (who owns the team with her husband and is also involved with the NFL Foundation), have not appeared at any of the team's news conferences since the one announcing Ryan as coach.

"I guess there's been a perception we're inaccessible," he said. "But I've been consistent from Day 1 when I bought the Sabres and then with the Bills. By owning these teams, it's about the players and coaches. We didn't buy teams to be visible in the media. We bought teams to keep them in the area and to flourish with them. I let the coaches and the players be out front and be the story."

Maybe the Bills aren't as dysfunctional as, say, the Browns. Who is? But 17 years of playoff-less football and the constant churning of coaches sure sounds at least somewhat Cleveland-esque. If they want to be considered a functional franchise, they'll have to start turning things around.