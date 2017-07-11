Bills player faces gun charge after arrest outside Ohio water park

Adolphus Washington, Buffalo's 2016 third-round pick, apparently wasn't packing a water gun

Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was arrested Sunday outside a Cincinnati-area water park on a firearms charge, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Ohio State standout and 2016 third-round pick is accused of improperly carrying a concealed firearm at Splash Park in Sharonville, Ohio.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle just feet away from officers," according to a Sharonville police report. "The suspect did not inform officers beforehand."

The Bills issued a statement Monday night: "We are aware of the incident regarding Adolphus Washington and have been in contact with him. Since it is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment."

Washington, who started 11 games as a rookie and registered 2.5 sacks, has had previous run-ins with police; he was arrested in December 2015 for solicitation of a prostitute and subsequently suspended for Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl matchup against Notre Dame. Washington pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in February 2016 and entered a program to have the charge dropped.

