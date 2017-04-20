Bills player reportedly asked police to shoot him after climbing electric fence
Police found Cyrus Kouandjio in a field, partially clothed, acting erratically
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was involved in a strange incident Thursday.
According to a report from the Buffalo News, Kouandjio was found by police in a field, partially clothed, having hopped an electric fence. When found, per the report, Kouandjio asked police to shoot him.
Police were not initially aware of Kouandjio's identity, the source said. When the player's vehicle was found abandoned, a search was conducted and Bills gear was discovered, according to the source. A check of the license showed the vehicle was registered to Kouandjio.
The source said that police suspected Kouandjio pulled off Route 400 when he saw the flashing lights from police and emergency vehicles on the scene of the accident, and then went into the field on foot.
Kouandjio, who was Buffalo's second-round pick in 2014 and has started seven games over the past three seasons, missed Thursday's minicamp session due to the incident.
As for the Bills, they gave the following statement: "We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information. We don't have all of the details, so we won't have any further comment at this time."
Per the News report, Kouandjio was taken to an area hospital for observation.
