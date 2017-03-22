Brady jersey thief reportedly wanted to sell Kurt Warner his own game-worn SB jersey

Mauricio Ortega was very busy during the week of Super Bowl LI. He was down in Houston to cover the Super Bowl for La Prensa, but he also made time to snatch Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey out of the locker room .

According to the Associated Press, that was not the only game-worn Super Bowl jersey Ortega was in possession of during Super Bowl week. Ortega got Kurt Warner to sign his own game-worn Super Bowl jersey (it’s not clear which Super Bowl the jersey was from) with the intention of selling it back to Warner himself.

Mexican journalists who were in Houston for the game and interacted with Martin Mauricio Ortega, former director of the tabloid La Prensa, told The Associated Press that he brought multiple NFL memorabilia items, including a Kurt Warner jersey he hoped to sell to the former quarterback for thousands of dollars. “When I met him he was carrying a football helmet and he was bragging about having the signatures of former Super Bowl MVPs, and he was a little disappointed that Marshall Faulk refused to sign it,” said Ariel Velazquez, who covered the game for the Mexican daily El Universal. “He also said that he was not there to work: ‘There are people here to do that.’”

Arturo Palafox, sports editor of the newspaper 24 Horas, told the AP that Ortega wanted to get $8,000 from Warner for the jersey. That’s ... certainly a move. Shoot your shot, I guess, but damn.