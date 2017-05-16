Brandon Graham back in Philly, says he was never holding out for a new deal

Contrary to reports from last week, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was not holding out for a new contract. Graham posted a message to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon explaining that he was merely spending time with his family, not angling for a bigger payday.

"Back in Philly and I just wanted to clear a few things up for all of our fans," Graham wrote. "I was never holding out. I was in Detroit last week spending some time with my family. I love playing in Philly, I love our fans and I love this organization. I've never had an issue with my contract. I don't know where that news came from. I will be here at OTAs leading the charge and ready to get things started."

Graham is heading into the third season of a four-year, $26 million contract he signed back in 2015. He's set to make a base salary of $6.5 million and collect $1 million in signing bonus in each of the next two seasons.

Based on his performance on the field, he's likely at least somewhat underpaid, even though he's among the top 20 highest-paid defensive ends in football. Still, he is getting paid a healthy amount of money and playing for one of the better defensive lines in football. If he continues to find success over the final two years of his current contract, there's no reason he shouldn't get another sizable deal in 2019 when he becomes a free agent at age 30.