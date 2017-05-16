Brandon Graham back in Philly, says he was never holding out for a new deal
Graham says he was spending time with his family last week
Contrary to reports from last week, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was not holding out for a new contract. Graham posted a message to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon explaining that he was merely spending time with his family, not angling for a bigger payday.
"Back in Philly and I just wanted to clear a few things up for all of our fans," Graham wrote. "I was never holding out. I was in Detroit last week spending some time with my family. I love playing in Philly, I love our fans and I love this organization. I've never had an issue with my contract. I don't know where that news came from. I will be here at OTAs leading the charge and ready to get things started."
Graham is heading into the third season of a four-year, $26 million contract he signed back in 2015. He's set to make a base salary of $6.5 million and collect $1 million in signing bonus in each of the next two seasons.
Based on his performance on the field, he's likely at least somewhat underpaid, even though he's among the top 20 highest-paid defensive ends in football. Still, he is getting paid a healthy amount of money and playing for one of the better defensive lines in football. If he continues to find success over the final two years of his current contract, there's no reason he shouldn't get another sizable deal in 2019 when he becomes a free agent at age 30.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cuban: Las Vegas Raiders will 'backfire'
The Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't think the Las Vegas Raiders is a good idea
-
Ex-Steeler says Ben retirement serious
No one believed Big Ben when he talked about retiring, but Willie Colon says it was legit
-
Pregnant Ponder harassed by Vikings fans
The wife of Christian Ponder does not look back on her time in Minnesota fondly
-
Beth Mowins, Rex Ryan to call MNF
Mowins is slated to be the first woman to call a televised regular season NFL game in 30 y...
-
Adam Jones pleads guilty, apologizes
The Bengals cornerback could face punishment from the league
-
2017 NFL over/under picks: AFC West
The Bolts are going to have a big year while the Raiders take a step back
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre