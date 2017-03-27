Brandon Marshall to NFL owners: Bridge the gap with players; talks Vegas and Odell

PHOENIX -- Giants receiver Brandon Marshall was the only player invited to speak to NFL owners, coaches and team executives Monday at the annual league meeting. And his message was to make sure “that the gap between the players and owners is bridged.”

Apparently, he was quite impressive, according to 49ers owner Jed York.

Easily the best speech I've heard at an @NFL meeting. Thank you @BMarshall — Jed York (@JedYork) March 27, 2017

After Marshall spoke at the meeting, he addressed the media about his speech, as well as a variety of other topics. Marshall said his message to commissioner Roger Goodell and the teams was to “give a player’s perspective and talk about the relationship between owners and players.”

Marshall referenced the importance of last year’s “My Cause My Cleats” program that allowed players to wear custom shoes for one game to promote their favorite charity (see Dak Prescott’s tweet below), and he hoped there could be more things like that in the future.

Excited to Rock #MyCauseMyCleats Thursday Night that @adidasfballus Made Me to Support Colon Cancer Prevention #MOM pic.twitter.com/GcuUbRXpgt — Dak Prescott (@dak) November 29, 2016

“I think it’s evident that our relationship can be so much better,” Marshall said. “It’s important for us to continue to do things like we did last year to give players more of a voice.”

Marshall also talked about the Raiders move to Las Vegas. He called Oakland his favorite place to play when he was with Denver, and he expressed concern about the pitfalls of playing in Sin City.

“I just want to make sure the players are protected,” Marshall said. “I think that it can be a tough place for a kid coming out of college, so that locker room has to be strong because there’s so much there, there’s access to so much. It’s the strip, but it’s really big and it can be overwhelming at times for young, immature players, so that’s my thoughts on Las Vegas.”

Marshall was also asked about the maturity level of new teammate, Odell Beckham. Marshall said he has “a great rapport already” with Beckham, and that “he’s awesome. I love him.”

But Marshall also said he can help Beckham improve on and off the field.

“I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum,” Marshall said. “I’ve been a problem, and I’ve also been a solution. I have a wealth of experience. ... We have to remember that Odell is 24 years old, and we all have our own journey. He’s the ultimate competitor, and I want him to stay exactly where he’s at. Sometimes it’s easy for us as wide receivers and football players to cross that line, but he’ll grow. Next year he’s not going to be perfect, and the year after that he’s not going to be perfect. I’m 33, and every year I get better and better. I’m never perfect. I just want him to stay on the track he’s on and continue to mature.”

If Beckham screws up, it sounds like Marshall will talk to him and try and keep him in line. Based on what York said, that might be a speech worth hearing.