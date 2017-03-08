Brandon Marshall signs two-year, $12 million deal with Giants

Brandon Marshall will not have to move very far at all to find his next team. After being released by the New York Jets earlier this offseason, Marshall will trade in his Gang Green gear for some Big Blue, as he’s signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants giving former Jets WR Brandon Marshall a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Marshall himself let us know that the deal has indeed been signed.

Marshall was with the Jets for the last two seasons. New York acquired him and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder during the 2015 offseason. He excelled during a Pro Bowl year in 2015, catching 109 passes for 1,502 and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns, but as Ryan Fitzpatrick (and his backups) came back to earth in 2016, so too did Marshall. The Jets cut him rather than pay him $7.5 million in 2017.

The Giants created the cap space to sign Marshall by (among other moves) releasing former star wideout Victor Cruz, a move that saved them $7.5 million against their 2017 cap. In adding Marshall in that roster spot, the Giants saved money and likely got an upgrade on the field.

Marshall provides a different look for Eli Manning than either Odell Beckham or Sterling Shepard, both of whom are smaller, shiftier wideouts. Marshall has long been a reliable chain-mover as a possession receiver and is an excellent weapon in the red zone, two areas where the Giants struggled during a 2016 season that saw their offense slump toward the bottom of the league. New York will still need to upgrade its pass protection so that Manning actually has time to find his trio of receivers, but the offense will likely see a nice boost from Marshall’s presence.