Brett Favre leaves the door open for a possible to return to the Packers

After six years out of the NFL, it looks like Brett Favre might be ready to make a return. Don't worry though, Packers fans, he's not trying to start drama in Green Bay by coming out of retirement to play another season.

If the Hall of Famer does make a comeback in the near future, he doesn't want to do it as a player, he wants to do it as a coach or general manager.

During an interview with ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch on Thursday, the 47-year-old revealed that it's something he's been thinking about.

"That type of stuff has crossed my mind," Favre said, via ESPN.com. "It's being involved in the game in some aspect."

Of course, if Favre did return to the NFL in a coaching capacity, it seems that there's one specific team that he'd prefer to land with: The Green Bay Packers.

"I would say, I'd never say never. I believe that would be a dream job," Favre said of coaching in Green Bay. "Working as a coach there or in some form of administration. I don't know, and I don't want to create a stir [by talking about it], because who knows? But I would say, 'Never say never.'"

Too late, Brett, you already created a stir. I'm already imagining what things would be like in Green Bay if Favre were to be hired as the team's QB coach, especially considering that fact that Favre and Aaron Rodgers didn't always like each other. OK, they hated each other.

Anyway, if the Packers did hire Favre as a coach, it wouldn't be the first time the team has turned to an ex-quarterback. From 1975 to 1983, Bart Starr served as the team's head coach.

"I know Bart went back [to Green Bay] and did it and it wasn't as successful as everyone would have assumed," Favre said. "I'm not going to think I would be any different, but it is an intriguing option. What better place to do it? Yeah, it's crossed my mind."

Favre also seems to have a fallback plan in case the coaching thing never materializes. The Ol' Gunslinger says he could always head up to the broadcast booth.

"People have talked about the broadcasting booth. I think I'd be pretty good at it, but you never know," Favre said.

Apparently, Favre caught the coaching bug during his two-year stint as an offensive coordinator at a high school in Mississippi.

"I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn't know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did. I'll tell you what, it was a joy," Favre said of coaching a high school team. "The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun."

As for the one NFL job Favre doesn't sound too excited about, that would be general manager. It doesn't sound like the former Packers quarterback wants to follow in the footsteps of John Elway, who became the Broncos' general manager after a long career with the team.

"I think the competitive spirit would be there. It's just different because there's such a business side to it," Favre said. "I don't know if I would have that in me. Picking good players is always an art -- and some do it better than others -- and there's some luck involved and things like that. But, yeah, it's crossed my mind, just like coaching has."

