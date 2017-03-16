Brian Hoyer says he isn't content to be the 49ers' backup QB, wants to start

For most of Brian Hoyer’s NFL career, he’s been viewed as backup quarterback. Yet Hoyer, who signed with the 49ers this offseason, is setting his sights on becoming their opening day starter.

He won’t be “content” as their backup quarterback.

“I’m going to have a really good opportunity to go in and be the starting quarterback, and that’s all I’m looking for at this point in my career,” Hoyer told Pro Football Talk. “I’m not ready to sit there and be content going into the season being a backup. I wanted an opportunity to compete for a starting job.”

One thing that will help him? He’s at least familiar with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system. In 2014, with Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, Hoyer started 13 games for the Browns.

“I can go in there Day One and call the plays,” he said. “I don’t have to learn a whole new system.

Then again, it’s worth noting that he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and posted a 76.5 passer rating during that season. It’s also worth noting that there’s a reason why Hoyer has never been a long-term starter for a team: He’s an average-at-best quarterback. In 49 career games (31 starts), he’s completed 59.5 percent of his passes, averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, and accumulated an 84.8 passer rating.

Again, Hoyer isn’t bad. He’s just not particularly good.

And if Shanahan is into a quarterback who throws a touchdown on just 3.7 percent of his passes, then he should stick with Hoyer. But, given Shanahan just coached Matt Ryan to an MVP season, in which he threw a touchdown on 7.1 percent of his passes, I’m guessing Hoyer won’t clear his bar.

With that being said, Hoyer could be the 49ers’ bridge quarterback for a season. If the rebuilding 49ers don’t take a quarterback in this year’s draft, they might just let Hoyer quarterback a bad team to another bad record. Even if they do take a quarterback, they might let Hoyer start until that rookie is ready to play.

The point being, Hoyer -- despite his track record -- might actually get that chance of his to start, which undoubtedly won’t help the 49ers fill the seats at Levi’s Stadium.